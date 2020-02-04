Personnel working at the crash site of the Ukrainian passenger plane in southern Tehran in January. Photo: Xinhua
Iran ‘knew from start’ that missile downed plane, says Ukraine

  • President cites leaked recording of conversation between air traffic controller and pilot of another plane at time aircraft was hit, killing 176 people
  • Pilot is heard asking about ‘light of a missile’ before control tower tries unsuccessfully to contact Ukrainian airliner
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:32am, 4 Feb, 2020

