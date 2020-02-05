UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
‘A wind of madness is sweeping the globe,’ UN chief Antonio Guterres warns, citing tensions from Libya to Syria

  • UN Secretary General points to escalating conflicts as he describes ‘growing instability’ and ‘heightened risk of miscalculation’
  • Legally binding Security Council resolutions are ‘being disrespected before sign is even dry’, Guterres laments
Associated Press
