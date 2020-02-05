Turkish soldiers and locals try to rescue people trapped under avalanche in Bahcesaray in Van province. Photo: Reuters
Dozens killed by avalanches in Turkey

  • Video from the scene showed at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snowstorm
  • Some rescuers were climbing a steep incline to get out of the mass of snow while others dug frantically into the snow with shovels and pickaxes
Associated Press
Updated: 8:51pm, 5 Feb, 2020

