Trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria. Photo: Reuters
Syrian forces make fresh strategic advance despite warning from Turkish president

  • Fresh action comes ahead of UN Security Council emergency session on Thursday
  • Regime forces penetrated Saraqeb, a town in the province that they had been seeking to encircle for days
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:06am, 6 Feb, 2020

