Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians following a raid in the West Bank city of Beit Jala. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming, two Palestinians killed as violence flares
- Israeli army sends additional troops into the West Bank ahead of Friday prayers
- A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas blames Trump’s peace proposal for the unrest
Topic | Israel
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians following a raid in the West Bank city of Beit Jala. Photo: EPA-EFE