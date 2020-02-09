Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting with members of the Iranian air force in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran should increase military might, Ayatollah Khamenei says on anniversary of Islamic revolution
- Being weak will encourage enemies to attack, Supreme Leader says, while dismissing US sanctions as ‘criminal act’
- Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high after US unilaterally abandoned 2015 nuclear pact and killed top Iranian general in drone strike
Topic | US-Iran tensions
