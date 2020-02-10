People gather around a model of a satellite-carrier rocket displayed during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran. Photo: Reuters
Iran fails to put satellite into orbit, country’s leader still hails ‘remarkable’ achievement
- Iranian state TV reported that the ‘Phoenix’ rocket could not put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit due to ‘ low speed’
- The launch had been planned amid celebrations ahead of the February anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution
