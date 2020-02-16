A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, holds a banner during a celebration. Photo: Hani Mohammed
Saudi Tornado fighter jet crashes in Yemen, Houthi rebels say they shot it down
- Coalition statement said the aircraft came down Friday in northern Al-Jawf province during an operation to support government forces
- The Houthi rebels said they will release footage showing the launch of its ‘advanced surface-to-air missile’ and the moment it downed the jet
Topic | Yemen
A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, holds a banner during a celebration. Photo: Hani Mohammed