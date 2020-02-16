A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, holds a banner during a celebration. Photo: Hani Mohammed
World /  Middle East

Saudi Tornado fighter jet crashes in Yemen, Houthi rebels say they shot it down

  • Coalition statement said the aircraft came down Friday in northern Al-Jawf province during an operation to support government forces
  • The Houthi rebels said they will release footage showing the launch of its ‘advanced surface-to-air missile’ and the moment it downed the jet
Topic |   Yemen
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:11am, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, holds a banner during a celebration. Photo: Hani Mohammed
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yemen