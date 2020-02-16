A Turkish military mobile rocket launcher fires from a position in the countryside of the Syrian province of Idlib towards Syrian government forces' positions in the countryside of neighbouring Aleppo province. Photo: AFP
Turkey threatens to hit Syrian targets ‘anywhere’ as it masses tanks and commandos
- Turkey and Russia agreed in 2018 on de-escalation zone near border
- But a Syrian government offensive in Idlib province upsets fragile pact
Topic | Syrian conflict
A Turkish military mobile rocket launcher fires from a position in the countryside of the Syrian province of Idlib towards Syrian government forces' positions in the countryside of neighbouring Aleppo province. Photo: AFP