Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands at the end of a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Russia and Turkey agree to ceasefire deal for Syria’s Idlib

  • Putin and Erdogan announce truce after lengthy talks to contain conflict, which has displaced nearly a million people in three months
  • Leaders also agree to establish secure corridor and hold joint patrols
Reuters
Updated: 4:58am, 6 Mar, 2020

Syrian conflict