Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands at the end of a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Russia and Turkey agree to ceasefire deal for Syria’s Idlib
- Putin and Erdogan announce truce after lengthy talks to contain conflict, which has displaced nearly a million people in three months
- Leaders also agree to establish secure corridor and hold joint patrols
Topic | Syrian conflict
