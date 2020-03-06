Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid arrives with Princess Haya during the World Government Summit in Dubai in February 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dubai ruler threatened wife and had daughters abducted, says British judge
- Rulings were made after court battle between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and estranged spouse Princess Haya
- Dubai leader fought to keep rulings from being made public, but attempt was quashed by UK Supreme Court
