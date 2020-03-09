The stands are seen empty after the decision of the Saudi Ministry of Sports. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia orders lockdown of Shiite-majority region as cases rise
- Health authorities in the country ordered the restrictions on the Qatif region, home to some 500,000 people
- Except for essential services such as pharmacies and gas stations, work will stop in all government and private institutions in the area
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
The stands are seen empty after the decision of the Saudi Ministry of Sports. Photo: Reuters