Thousands of women shout slogans as they clash with Turkish police during a rally marking the International Women's Day in Istanbul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkish police fire tear gas at International Women’s Day march in Istanbul
- Violence at protest mirrored similar unrest at last year’s event
- Demonstrators were met by a wall of police officers in Taksim Square
Topic | Human rights
