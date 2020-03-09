Mohammed bin Salman, (MBS) then newly appointed as crown prince, left, kisses the hand of Prince Mohammed bin Nayef at a royal palace in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2017. Mohammed bin Nayef has been accused of treason. File photo: AFP
Saudi crown prince once kissed hand of royal relative ‘coup plotter’ who could face death penalty
- King’s brother and nephew have reportedly been accused of treason and could face execution
- Arrests underline Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tactic of unbalancing rivals ahead of ascension to the throne
Topic | Saudi Arabia
