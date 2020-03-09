Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a news conference in the presidential palace in Kabul. Photo: AP
Blasts in Kabul as Afghanistan’s rival presidents sworn in on same day
- Ashraf Ghani, who was declared the winner of last September’s election, and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have been unable to settle their differences
- The political crisis threatens to undermine security talks with the Taliban, seen by many Afghans as a welcome opportunity to end relentless wars
Topic | Afghanistan
