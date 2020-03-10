Firefighters wearing protective clothing spray disinfectant on Tabia’t bridge pedestrian overpass in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Iran reports 54 more casualties, taking death toll to 291
- A rumour in Iran that alcohol can treat coronavirus has so far led to 37 deaths and sent 270 people to the hospital after being poisoned by bootleg alcohol
- Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Mideast by the new coronavirus. Across the region, there are more than 8,600 confirmed cases of the virus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
