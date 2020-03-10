US President Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Reuters
Saudi crown prince started an oil price war. How long can he afford it?
- In response to Russia’s refusal to curb production to support oil prices, Saudi Arabia aggressively cut its prices and ramped up production
- The attempt to win back market share could leave a massive hole in the kingdom’s economy, denting the crown prince’s ambitions to overhaul it
Topic | Saudi Arabia
