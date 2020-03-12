Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and alleys in Tehran on Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Iran vice-president and two Cabinet members test positive as death toll hits 354
- Authorities announce that there are some 9,000 confirmed cases across the country
- Number of infections climbs across Middle East, with 262 in Qatar and 189 in Bahrain
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Iranian firefighters disinfect streets and alleys in Tehran on Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP