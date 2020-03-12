A woman walks past a US military Humvee in Baghdad in January 2008. There are about 5,200 US troops stationed across Iraq as part of the international coalition. Photo: AFP
Rocket attack in Iraq kills two Americans and one British national
- 12 others wounded as volley of 18 rockets hit Taji airbase north of Baghdad
- Risk of escalation as incident is followed by suspected US-led coalition air strikes killing at least 18 Iraqi fighters in Syria
Topic | Iraq
