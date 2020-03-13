US defence secretary Mark Esper said the country “will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies”, after the military launched air strikes in retaliation for the deaths of three soldiers in a rocket attack on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US launches air strikes against targets in Iraq, in retaliation for deadly rocket attack
- The Pentagon said the strikes against a pro-Iranian group in Iraq targeted five weapons facilities
- Two Americans and a Briton were killed and 12 injured in Wednesday’s rocket attack on the Taji airbase north of Baghdad
Topic | US-Iran tensions
