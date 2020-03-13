An Iranian woman wearing a face mask buys fruits in a market in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Iran’s death toll surges past 500, Khamenei’s adviser quarantined
- Iran is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic outside China, with a death toll of 514 and 11,364 infections
- Iran’s security forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours in a bid to stop the virus spreading
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
