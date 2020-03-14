The Karbala airport was one of the areas targeted by US military air strikes against a pro-Iranian group in Iraq. Photo: AFP
Barrage of rockets hit Camp Taji base housing US troops in Iraq
- The strikes come just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen at Camp Taji
- The US blamed the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia for the attack on Wednesday and said its air strikes targeted the group
Topic | Iraq
