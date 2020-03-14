Iranian firefighters disinfect streets in the capital Tehran in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Iran says coronavirus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611
- Iran has 12,729 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Several politicians have been infected, with some dying from the illness
- Tehran said all citizens will be checked for the coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
