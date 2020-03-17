Men wearing protective gear carry the body of Fatemeh Rahbar, a lawmaker-elect from Tehran constituency, who died on Saturday after being infected with the new coronavirus. Photo: AP
Iran, in grip of coronavirus crisis, frees 85,000 prisoners from its disease-ridden jails
- ‘Security-related prisoners’ among those being released
- Iran on Monday had largest one-day rise in deaths since outbreak began
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
