Saudi Arabia orders duo arrested for drinking disinfectant to ward off coronavirus
- Public prosecutor says men who made widely shared video were ‘misleading people’ and drinking liquid ‘not suitable for human consumption’
- Arab world’s biggest economy has shut down cinemas, shopping centres and restaurants, halted flights and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage
