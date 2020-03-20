Disinfectant is in great demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, but is not meant for consumption. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Arabia orders duo arrested for drinking disinfectant to ward off coronavirus

  • Public prosecutor says men who made widely shared video were ‘misleading people’ and drinking liquid ‘not suitable for human consumption’
  • Arab world’s biggest economy has shut down cinemas, shopping centres and restaurants, halted flights and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage
