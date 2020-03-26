Security personnel inspect a damaged Sikh-Hindu Temple alongside with media representatives following a gun attack in Kabul. Photo: AFP
At least 25 worshippers killed in attack on Afghan Sikh-Hindu temple
- There were conflicting accounts about how many gunmen were involved, with security sources giving differing numbers between one and four
- The incident came several hours before Afghanistan announced that the Taliban and government officials would hold a historic meeting
Topic | Afghanistan
Security personnel inspect a damaged Sikh-Hindu Temple alongside with media representatives following a gun attack in Kabul. Photo: AFP