Security personnel inspect a damaged Sikh-Hindu Temple alongside with media representatives following a gun attack in Kabul. Photo: AFP
At least 25 worshippers killed in attack on Afghan Sikh-Hindu temple

  • There were conflicting accounts about how many gunmen were involved, with security sources giving differing numbers between one and four
  • The incident came several hours before Afghanistan announced that the Taliban and government officials would hold a historic meeting
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:07am, 26 Mar, 2020

