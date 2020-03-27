Firefighters disinfect a square against the new coronavirus in western Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: In Iran, false belief toxic methanol fights Covid-19 kills hundreds
- Nearly 300 people have been killed so far by ingesting methanol across the country out of the false belief it kills the virus
- Fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain suspicious of the government after it downplayed the outbreak for days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Firefighters disinfect a square against the new coronavirus in western Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP