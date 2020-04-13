Flames emerge from flare stacks at the Nahr Bin Umar oilfield north of Basra, Iraq in March. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agree on deal to cut output to boost plummeting oil prices
- Agreement for reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day from May marks possible end to price war between Riyadh and Moscow
- Deal comes after last ditch videoconference between Opec and allies led by Russia
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
