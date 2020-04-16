In a photo made available by US Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to US military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait. Photo: AP
Iran accused of provoking US warships after Hong Kong-flagged tanker briefly detained
- Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships in Gulf
- Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly detained in Iran before being allowed to sail
Topic | US-Iran tensions
In a photo made available by US Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to US military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait. Photo: AP