People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: AP Photo
In the shadow of coronavirus, Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

  • With mosques closed and bans on mass gatherings, big questions remain on how worshippers will mark the holy month
Reuters
Updated: 8:06am, 20 Apr, 2020

