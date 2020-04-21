Traffic moves past a Blue and White party election campaign poster depicting party leader Benny Gantz, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel in February. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic pushes Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to sign unity government deal
- It took crisis to end political deadlock after three consecutive elections failed to produce clear victor
- Netanyahu will serve as PM for 18 months, and Gantz will take over from October 2021
