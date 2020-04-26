A dolphin swims in the straits of the Bosphorus where sea traffic has nearly come to a halt. Photo: AFP
Dolphins reclaim transcontinental waterway in Turkey as coronavirus silences Istanbul

  • The Turkish city of 16 million has been under lockdown since Thursday as part of government measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus
  • But the lockdown has meant fewer ships and more fish in the water, encouraging the mammals to come closer to shore
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:57pm, 26 Apr, 2020

