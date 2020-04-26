The latest royal decree by King Salman will spare the death penalty for at least six men. Photo: AP
Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for children and public floggings

  • Rights groups have long called on the kingdom to abolish the use of the death penalty, particularly for crimes committed by minors
  • The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging, replacing it with jail time, fines or community service
Associated Press

Updated: 10:49am, 27 Apr, 2020

