Lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw feeds five-year-old female African lion Joumana inside his family flat in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Egyptian lion tamer makes big cats perform in flat amid curfew, raising questions of mistreatment
- Trainer Ashraf el-Helw keeps animals on farm outside Cairo and brings them into city to film show in his living room
- His first online performance has drawn rave reviews on social media, but critics fear video presents skewed picture of the danger big cats pose
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
