Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in February. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu secures backing to form new government

  • Support from lawmakers paves way for prime minister’s controversial power-sharing deal with Benny Gantz
  • Arrangement will end extended political deadlock and will allow country to avoid fourth consecutive election in just over a year
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:16am, 8 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE