Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairing the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in February. Photo: AFP
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu secures backing to form new government
- Support from lawmakers paves way for prime minister’s controversial power-sharing deal with Benny Gantz
- Arrangement will end extended political deadlock and will allow country to avoid fourth consecutive election in just over a year
Topic | Israel
