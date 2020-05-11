A naval ship fires a missile near the Strait of Hormuz in 2012. An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. File photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Iran missile strikes own ship in deadly ‘friendly fire’ incident

  • One sailor killed, others wounded in training exercise in Gulf of Oman
  • Incident comes amid heightened tensions between US and Iran
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:10pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A naval ship fires a missile near the Strait of Hormuz in 2012. An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE