A naval ship fires a missile near the Strait of Hormuz in 2012. An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. File photo: AP
Iran missile strikes own ship in deadly ‘friendly fire’ incident
- One sailor killed, others wounded in training exercise in Gulf of Oman
- Incident comes amid heightened tensions between US and Iran
Topic | US-Iran tensions
