A soldier carries out a newborn baby from a hospital attacked in Kabul on May 12, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse
‘Total panic’: mothers, babies rescued after gunmen attack hospital in Afghanistan
- The hospital is in a location that is home to Kabul’s minority Shiite Hazara community – a frequent target of Sunni militants from the Islamic State group
- The shooting occurred on the same day a suicide blast elsewhere killed 15 people at a funeral, as a rising wave of militant violence takes hold in Afghanistan
