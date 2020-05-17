Abdullah Abdullah and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after signing a power-sharing deal. Photo: AFP
Afghan rivals Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah sign power-sharing deal

  • Afghanistan is currently confronting a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and surging militant violence which left dozens dead last week
  • The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the Taliban, who have already signed a landmark accord with the US
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:12pm, 17 May, 2020

