Abdullah Abdullah and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after signing a power-sharing deal. Photo: AFP
Afghan rivals Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah sign power-sharing deal
- Afghanistan is currently confronting a rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus and surging militant violence which left dozens dead last week
- The agreement names Abdullah to lead future peace talks with the Taliban, who have already signed a landmark accord with the US
Topic | Afghanistan
