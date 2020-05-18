Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, centre, inaugurates the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
Iran issues ‘serious warning’ to US against disrupting oil shipments to Venezuela
- Iran’s Fars News claimed that it had received information that four US Navy warships are in the Caribbean for a ‘possible confrontation with Iran’s tankers’
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, centre, inaugurates the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP