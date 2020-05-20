An Etihad Airways flights loaded with aid for the Palestinians to fight the coronavirus pandemic is loaded in Abu Dhabi. Photo: WAM via AP
Etihad Airways makes first ever commercial flight between UAE and Israel
- The cargo flight was delivering coronavirus aid to the Palestinians, in a rare show of cooperation between the UAE and Israel
