Salah Khashoggi, left, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP
A ‘parody of justice’: sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘forgive’ killers
- The move was condemned by the journalist’s former fiancée and a UN expert
- Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018
