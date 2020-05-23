Salah Khashoggi, left, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP
World /  Middle East

A ‘parody of justice’: sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ‘forgive’ killers

  • The move was condemned by the journalist’s former fiancée and a UN expert
  • Khashoggi was killed and dismembered at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October 2018
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:37am, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Salah Khashoggi, left, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE