A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a sign that reads: ‘Netanyahu will never walk alone!’ Photo: EPA
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu strikes defiant tone as corruption trial begins
- He called the case ‘an attempt to eliminate the will of the people’ and an ‘attempt to depose a strong right-wing leader’
- Netanyahu and his allies have spent months criticising the country’s law enforcement, and the charges against him have divided the nation
Topic | Israel
A supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a sign that reads: ‘Netanyahu will never walk alone!’ Photo: EPA