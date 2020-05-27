Taliban prisoners walk in line during their release from Bagram prison in Parwan province, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds more Taliban prisoners freed on last day of Afghan truce
- Move is part of Afghan government’s agreement to release up to 2,000 insurgents in response to Taliban’s three-day ceasefire offer
- Prisoners had signed written pledges not to return to the battlefield, though some vowed to continue fighting if foreign forces remain in country
Topic | Afghanistan
