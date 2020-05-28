Iranian girl Romina Ashrafi, 14, was found five days after leaving home and taken to a police station, from where her father brought her back home. Photo: Twitter
World /  Middle East

Outcry in Iran after father beheads girl, 14, with sickle for eloping

  • Romina Ashrafi’s death prompts President Hassan Rowhani to urge Cabinet to speed up harsher legislation against so-called honour killings
  • Under current law, Reza Ashrafi faces up to 10 years in jail for allegedly killing teen daughter, who had run away with 34-year-old man
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:53am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian girl Romina Ashrafi, 14, was found five days after leaving home and taken to a police station, from where her father brought her back home. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE