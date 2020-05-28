Ali Akbar Salehi (centre), head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, visits the Arak heavy water reactor south of Tehran in December. Photo: AFP
US ends Iran sanction waivers, bringing 2015 nuclear accord closer to collapse

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is responding to Tehran’s ‘brinkmanship’ and ‘escalatory actions’
  • Move will see removal of waivers that allowed modification of heavy water reactor in Arak
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:43am, 28 May, 2020

