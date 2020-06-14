Afghan police arrive at the site of an explosion in a mosque in Kabul on Friday, causing multiple deaths and injuries, as the Taliban ramps up violence in the country. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Taliban steps up attacks, killing or injuring over 400 Afghan forces in a week

  • Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the Taliban carried out 222 attacks against security forces in the last week alone
  • This comes after the government and Taliban signalled that they were getting closer to launching much delayed peace talks
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agence France-PresseDPA
Agence France-Presse and DPA

Updated: 11:21pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan police arrive at the site of an explosion in a mosque in Kabul on Friday, causing multiple deaths and injuries, as the Taliban ramps up violence in the country. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE