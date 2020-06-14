Afghan police arrive at the site of an explosion in a mosque in Kabul on Friday, causing multiple deaths and injuries, as the Taliban ramps up violence in the country. Photo: AP
Taliban steps up attacks, killing or injuring over 400 Afghan forces in a week
- Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the Taliban carried out 222 attacks against security forces in the last week alone
- This comes after the government and Taliban signalled that they were getting closer to launching much delayed peace talks
Topic | Afghanistan
