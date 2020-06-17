Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma pictured in February 26, 2012. File photo: EPA
US hits Syria’s elite with new sanctions to pressure Bashar al-Assad to end civil war
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says it’s the first move in ‘what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure’
- The new penalties are part of the Caesar Act, which targets anyone trying to do business in Syria that would bring benefits to the government
Topic | Syrian conflict
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma pictured in February 26, 2012. File photo: EPA