An explosion is seen after a new Iranian cruise missile was fired in the northern Indian Ocean on June 17, 2020. Photo: WANA via Reuters
World /  Middle East

Iran navy test-fires new cruise missiles in Gulf of Oman

  • Iranian state news broadcast images of projectiles being launched from both a truck and a ship, hitting a buoyant target in the sea
  • The US has been actively campaigning to keep a UN arms embargo in place on Iran that is due to expire in November
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:55pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An explosion is seen after a new Iranian cruise missile was fired in the northern Indian Ocean on June 17, 2020. Photo: WANA via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE