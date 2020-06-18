An explosion is seen after a new Iranian cruise missile was fired in the northern Indian Ocean on June 17, 2020. Photo: WANA via Reuters
Iran navy test-fires new cruise missiles in Gulf of Oman
- Iranian state news broadcast images of projectiles being launched from both a truck and a ship, hitting a buoyant target in the sea
- The US has been actively campaigning to keep a UN arms embargo in place on Iran that is due to expire in November
Topic | Iran
