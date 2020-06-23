Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem accused the US of trying to starve his country’s people. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

US seeks to ‘starve the people’ of Syria with sanctions, foreign minister says

  • Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said the sanctions aim to undermine support for President Bashar al-Assad and open the door for ‘terrorism’
  • They target anyone doing business with the Syrian government or supporting its military efforts, including reconstruction, fuel delivery and other sectors
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:50pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem accused the US of trying to starve his country’s people. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE