Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem accused the US of trying to starve his country’s people. Photo: AFP
US seeks to ‘starve the people’ of Syria with sanctions, foreign minister says
- Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said the sanctions aim to undermine support for President Bashar al-Assad and open the door for ‘terrorism’
- They target anyone doing business with the Syrian government or supporting its military efforts, including reconstruction, fuel delivery and other sectors
