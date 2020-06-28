Satellite photos of the area, some 20km east of downtown Tehran, showed hundreds of metres of charred scrubland. Photo: AP
Mystery blast was near suspected Iran missile site, satellite photos show
- Iran’s defence ministry said explosion near a key military site was caused by a gas tank leak
- The gas storage area sits near what analysts describe as Iran’s Khojir missile facility
Topic | Iran
